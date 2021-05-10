Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Rap City '21
E 2 • 10/05/2021

Big Tigger hosts this pre-BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 special featuring exclusive interviews, freestyles and retrospectives of the best and brightest names in rap.

1:18:28
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021
E1
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021

Celebrate the biggest moments in rap at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, featuring special honorees Nelly and Tyler, The Creator and performances from Lil Jon, Young Thug, BIA and more.
10/05/2021
39:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021
E2
Rap City '21

Big Tigger hosts this pre-BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 special featuring exclusive interviews, freestyles and retrospectives of the best and brightest names in rap.
10/05/2021
