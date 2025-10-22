BET Talks
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Season 2 E 54 • 10/22/2025
Grammy Award–winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard discusses her album "Tasha," balancing work and family life, and her passion for preaching and worship.
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Full Ep
24:26
S2 • E54BET TalksTasha Cobbs Leonard
Grammy Award–winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard discusses her album "Tasha," balancing work and family life, and her passion for preaching and worship.
10/22/2025
Full Ep
18:44
S2 • E61BET TalksReuben Vincent
Hip-hop standout Reuben Vincent sits down for a raw, energetic convo about being discovered by producer 9th Wonder, sampling classic songs, how he's manifesting success and more.
12/25/2025
Full Ep
15:03
S2 • E62BET TalksDDG
DDG and Miabelle discuss his rise from YouTube vlogging to livestreaming and music, landing big-name features for his tracks, why he doesn't do therapy, and more.
01/06/2026
Full Ep
16:27
S3 • E1BET TalksConway the Machine
Conway the Machine talks about the creation of his album "You Can't Kill God with Bullets," his spiritual journey, giving back to his hometown of Buffalo, NY, and more.
01/14/2026
Full Ep
20:42
S3 • E2BET TalksNew Edition
Legendary boy band New Edition sits down for an engaging conversation on their impact on music, their tour alongside Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton and more.
01/19/2026
Full Ep
21:28
S3 • E3BET TalksThe Cast of Sistas
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas sits down with Miabelle to talk about Season 10, the need for more shows led by Black women, and the importance of sisterhood and genuine friendships.
01/27/2026
Full Ep
18:00
S3 • E4BET TalksYahya Abdul-Mateen II
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Miabelle discuss his Marvel series "Wonder Man," the importance of bringing relatability to the screen, and what it takes to be a leading man on and off camera.
02/03/2026
Full Ep
14:48
S3 • E5BET TalksMichael and Kijafa Vick
Michael and Kijafa Vick discuss marriage, parenting and personal growth, including Michael's transition into coaching college football and the making of The Coach Vick Experience.
02/13/2026
Full Ep
21:12
S3 • E6BET TalksDrew Sidora & Chanel Scott
Drew Sidora and Chanel Scott talk about love, co-parenting and reclaiming identity in the public eye, then reveal how they're healing, setting boundaries and moving forward with intention.
02/19/2026
Full Ep
21:02
S3 • E7BET TalksDeon Cole
Deon Cole discusses hosting the NAACP Image Awards again, his comedy series "Funny Knowing You," filming "Average Joe" in South Africa and how personal growth has sharpened his comedy.
02/25/2026
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