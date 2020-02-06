Justice Now: A BET News Special Hosted by Marc Lamont Hill E 1 • 06/02/2020
Marc Lamont Hill hosts as African-American activists, entertainers and thought leaders discuss the murder of George Floyd and reflect on the protests that followed.
Watching
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Figuring Out 40 on Season 2 of First Wives Club
Romance is hard, as Bree, Hazel and Ari know all too well, but the ladies are still ride-or-die for each other on Season 2 of First Wives Club, Wednesdays at 10/9c.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Bruh Heats Up
Lady trouble leads to big consequences for John, Tom, Bill and Mike as they struggle to balance their careers and their love lives on Tyler Perry's Bruh, Tuesdays at 11/10c.
02/01/2022
Trailer
00:30
They Don't Call Her Ruthless for Nothing
A young mother will do whatever it takes to free herself and her child from a dangerous cult in the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/31/2022
Trailer
02:08
The Real Husbands of Hollywood Are Back
After five years, Kevin Hart, Nelly, J.B. Smoove, Nick Cannon and the other Real Husbands of Hollywood are back for a hilarious and star-studded new season, streaming February 10 on BET+.
01/25/2022