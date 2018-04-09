The Bobby Brown Story
The Bobby Brown Story, Pt. 2
Season 1 E 2 • 09/05/2018
Bobby Brown regains sobriety while in jail, but Whitney Houston's drug use begins to impact their marriage, and Bobby works to rebuild his life after a series of tragedies.
The Bobby Brown StoryS1 • E1The Bobby Brown Story, Pt. 1
Bobby Brown rises to stardom as a young solo artist, but soon his shared addiction struggle with wife Whitney Houston threatens to derail both of their careers.
09/04/2018
