The Tyler Perry Show - Sistas Special, Part 1

The Tyler Perry Show - Sistas After Show Edition, Pt. 108/19/2021
Tyler Perry sits down with KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Hayslett to discuss the impact of Sistas, respond to fan feedback and preview the rest of the season.
41:52
08/19/2021
