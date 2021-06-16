Tyler Perry's Sistas

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
The Tyler Perry Show - Sistas After Show Edition, Pt. 1Season 3 • 08/19/2021
Tyler Perry sits down with KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Hayslett to discuss the impact of Sistas, respond to fan feedback and preview the rest of the season.
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E2Acting Normal
Aaron suggests he and Karen spend some time apart, Andi agrees to help out a friend of Gary's, Calvin gets bad news about his finances from Maurice, and Danni gets an unexpected phone call.
06/16/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E3The Gift of Goodbye
Zac contemplates a lucrative offer, Calvin clashes with Jacobi, and the girls are caught by surprise during a photo shoot for Andi.
06/23/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E4Just a Talk
Karen walks away from Andi and Gary's photoshoot, Danni and the girls give Andi a dose of tough love, Maurice handles Q on sight, and Andi makes a last-minute, life-changing decision.
06/30/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E5Being a Boy
Andi makes a big decision on her own terms, Zac surprises both Karen and Fatima, Aaron shows up to Karen's with one mission in mind, and Preston's casual comments shock Danni.
07/07/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E6The Chase
Things heat up between Karen and Aaron, Andi grows suspicious of Gary's behavior, Zac makes a risky move, and Sabrina's work and personal life collide.
07/14/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E7Protecting Myself
Maurice urges Sabrina to turn the tables on Jacobi, Andi accepts an invitation, Fatima devises a plan to help Zac, Karen receives shocking information, and Danni wants space.
07/21/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E8Little White Lies
Sabrina reunites with an old friend, Danni's fashion statement raises eyebrows, Karen drops a bombshell, Fatima comes to Zac's defense, and Andi meets up with Robin behind Gary's back.
07/28/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E9Complicated Situations
Gary gets jealous after crashing Andi's professional dinner, Fatima's feelings about her ex keep her from getting closer to Zac, and Calvin judges Maurice's choice of companion.
08/04/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E10Run Tell That
Zac's investment pays off in a big way, Danni questions her future with Preston, Sabrina encounters an unexpected visitor, and Andi makes a shocking discovery.
08/11/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E11Unlock It
Gary's unorthodox "therapy" doesn't sit right with Andi, Danni confronts Preston about their living situation, Karen gets a surprise from Zac, and Maurice is caught in a dangerous situation.
08/18/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3The Tyler Perry Show - Sistas After Show Edition, Pt. 1
Tyler Perry sits down with KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Hayslett to discuss the impact of Sistas, respond to fan feedback and preview the rest of the season.
08/19/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E12The Dollar Store
Maurice faces a harrowing experience, Aaron is determined to win Karen's heart, Zac wants to include Fatima in an important decision, and Andi builds trust with Robin.
10/13/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E13Water Under the Bridge
Maurice and Sabrina contend with an intruder at the bank, Zac helps out financially strapped Karen, and Andi and Fatima have a strange encounter at the office with Hayden.
10/20/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E14One-Word Answers
Sabrina and Maurice have an awkward encounter with Calvin and a guest, Andi faces off with Gary, Danni and Preston let their guards down, and Karen makes a mistake in the heat of the moment.
10/27/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E15Unknown Caller
Karen urgently tries to get in touch with Zac, Maurice drops some pearls of knowledge on Sabrina, Robin keeps making moves on Andi, and Hayden stirs up trouble for Zac and Fatima.
11/03/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E16At Seven
Hayden tries to provoke Zac, Jacobi makes a peace offering to Sabrina, Karen seeks closure, Maurice offers Calvin advice, and Gary's therapist crosses the line.
11/10/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E17Burning Taboo
Gary gets more than he bargained for in therapy, Fatima's tapped phone leads to trouble, Sabrina and Calvin have an honest discussion about sex, and Karen has a tense confrontation with Zac.
11/17/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E18From a Woman
Zac comes into an unexpected fortune after Fatima asks him to leave, Andi struggles with her feelings for Robin, and Sabrina tells Danni about Calvin's secret fetish.
11/24/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E19The Wild Card
An argument with Gary pushes Andi toward a new experience, Sabrina learns of Zac's windfall, Fatima confronts Hayden, Danni has doubts about Preston's cousin, and Karen gets unexpected news.
12/01/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E20We Got Time
Karen confronts Fatima about Zac at Andi's office, Que considers turning himself in and asks for Maurice's support, and Danni has a change of heart about Sabrina and Calvin's relationship.
12/08/2021
