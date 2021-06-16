Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Tyler Perry Show - Sistas After Show Edition, Pt. 1
Season 3 • 08/19/2021

Tyler Perry sits down with KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Hayslett to discuss the impact of Sistas, respond to fan feedback and preview the rest of the season.

42:36
42:36
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E2
Acting Normal

Aaron suggests he and Karen spend some time apart, Andi agrees to help out a friend of Gary's, Calvin gets bad news about his finances from Maurice, and Danni gets an unexpected phone call.
06/16/2021
42:36
42:36
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E3
The Gift of Goodbye

Zac contemplates a lucrative offer, Calvin clashes with Jacobi, and the girls are caught by surprise during a photo shoot for Andi.
06/23/2021
42:30
42:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E4
Just a Talk

Karen walks away from Andi and Gary's photoshoot, Danni and the girls give Andi a dose of tough love, Maurice handles Q on sight, and Andi makes a last-minute, life-changing decision.
06/30/2021
42:39
42:39
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E5
Being a Boy

Andi makes a big decision on her own terms, Zac surprises both Karen and Fatima, Aaron shows up to Karen's with one mission in mind, and Preston's casual comments shock Danni.
07/07/2021
42:38
42:38
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E6
The Chase

Things heat up between Karen and Aaron, Andi grows suspicious of Gary's behavior, Zac makes a risky move, and Sabrina's work and personal life collide.
07/14/2021
42:35
42:35
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E7
Protecting Myself

Maurice urges Sabrina to turn the tables on Jacobi, Andi accepts an invitation, Fatima devises a plan to help Zac, Karen receives shocking information, and Danni wants space.
07/21/2021
42:37
42:37
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E8
Little White Lies

Sabrina reunites with an old friend, Danni's fashion statement raises eyebrows, Karen drops a bombshell, Fatima comes to Zac's defense, and Andi meets up with Robin behind Gary's back.
07/28/2021
42:41
42:41
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E9
Complicated Situations

Gary gets jealous after crashing Andi's professional dinner, Fatima's feelings about her ex keep her from getting closer to Zac, and Calvin judges Maurice's choice of companion.
08/04/2021
42:37
42:37
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E10
Run Tell That

Zac's investment pays off in a big way, Danni questions her future with Preston, Sabrina encounters an unexpected visitor, and Andi makes a shocking discovery.
08/11/2021
42:41
42:41
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E11
Unlock It

Gary's unorthodox "therapy" doesn't sit right with Andi, Danni confronts Preston about their living situation, Karen gets a surprise from Zac, and Maurice is caught in a dangerous situation.
08/18/2021
41:52
41:52
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3
42:34
42:34
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E12
The Dollar Store

Maurice faces a harrowing experience, Aaron is determined to win Karen's heart, Zac wants to include Fatima in an important decision, and Andi builds trust with Robin.
10/13/2021
42:32
42:32
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E13
Water Under the Bridge

Maurice and Sabrina contend with an intruder at the bank, Zac helps out financially strapped Karen, and Andi and Fatima have a strange encounter at the office with Hayden.
10/20/2021
42:35
42:35
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E14
One-Word Answers

Sabrina and Maurice have an awkward encounter with Calvin and a guest, Andi faces off with Gary, Danni and Preston let their guards down, and Karen makes a mistake in the heat of the moment.
10/27/2021
42:38
42:38
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E15
Unknown Caller

Karen urgently tries to get in touch with Zac, Maurice drops some pearls of knowledge on Sabrina, Robin keeps making moves on Andi, and Hayden stirs up trouble for Zac and Fatima.
11/03/2021
42:34
42:34
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E16
At Seven

Hayden tries to provoke Zac, Jacobi makes a peace offering to Sabrina, Karen seeks closure, Maurice offers Calvin advice, and Gary's therapist crosses the line.
11/10/2021
42:28
42:28
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E17
Burning Taboo

Gary gets more than he bargained for in therapy, Fatima's tapped phone leads to trouble, Sabrina and Calvin have an honest discussion about sex, and Karen has a tense confrontation with Zac.
11/17/2021
42:32
42:32
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E18
From a Woman

Zac comes into an unexpected fortune after Fatima asks him to leave, Andi struggles with her feelings for Robin, and Sabrina tells Danni about Calvin's secret fetish.
11/24/2021
42:31
42:31
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E19
The Wild Card

An argument with Gary pushes Andi toward a new experience, Sabrina learns of Zac's windfall, Fatima confronts Hayden, Danni has doubts about Preston's cousin, and Karen gets unexpected news.
12/01/2021
42:30
42:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E20
We Got Time

Karen confronts Fatima about Zac at Andi's office, Que considers turning himself in and asks for Maurice's support, and Danni has a change of heart about Sabrina and Calvin's relationship.
12/08/2021
42:24
42:24
Tyler Perry's Sistas
S3 • E21
Curve Balls

Zac and Karen discuss an unplanned predicament, Hayden is suspicious of Zac's investing success, Andi and Gary discover they have a common acquaintance, and Que asks a favor of Maurice.
12/15/2021
