BET Her and P&G present 8:46 Films08/30/2021
Turning pain into progress, 8:46 Films is a scripted short film series that embraces Black storytelling and reimagines the future eight minutes and 46 seconds at a time.
1:00:33
08/30/2021
09:08
BET Her and P&G present 8:46 Films E103Cupids
Thinking their school bus driver will be lonely over the summer break, three children try to find her the perfect romantic partner.
08/31/2021
09:21
BET Her and P&G present 8:46 Films E103Slow Pulse
A dedicated man pushes himself to learn a hip-hop dance performance for one very special reason.
08/31/2021
