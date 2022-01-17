BET Her Presents: Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation E 1 • 01/17/2022
Former First Lady Michelle Obama sits down with Yara Shahidi and a coterie of college students to discuss her book "Becoming," and answer questions about race, politics and making an impact.
01/17/2022
