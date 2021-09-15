Holly Day
After spending life running from the ghosts of her past, uptight businesswoman Holly Day has a change of heart in this updated version of "A Christmas Carol."
Watching
Movie
1:22:24
Karen
When Imani and Malik move into a predominantly white neighborhood, they find themselves at odds with a nosy neighbor who's more dangerous than she looks.
09/15/2021
Movie
1:25:42
Twice Bitten
A serial con man finds his next mark in a young widow, but her suspicions of the attractive new man in her life lead her down a dark path of murder and mystery.
09/08/2021
Movie
1:36:36
Always & Forever
Prosecutor Nicole Taylor's idyllic life with her loving husband Brian is abruptly upended by the suspicious deaths of several childhood friends, and she is forced to confront the long-buried secrets of her past to solve the mystery and save herself.
09/01/2021
Movie
1:26:50
I'm Fine (Thanks for Asking)
Starring Kelley Kali, Wesley Moss and Deon Cole, this film follows a widowed mother living in a tent with her daughter as she struggles to piece together enough money to secure an apartment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
03/17/2021
Movie
1:32:04
True to the Game 2
Still mourning her gunned-down fiance, Quadir, journalist Gena Rollins takes a writing assignment in L.A. to get a fresh start, but she is soon pursued by a Philadelphia drug kingpin who, unbeknownst to her, was responsible for her lover's demise.
06/03/2021
Movie
1:41:20
Dutch
A drug kingpin goes on trial after he's charged with orchestrating the mass bombing of a New Jersey police station and must fight the prosecutorial misconduct of a crooked district attorney to regain his freedom.
06/03/2021
Movie
1:31:10
Holiday Heartbreak
When a dad's womanizing ways come back to haunt him, he spends the holiday season seeking forgiveness from his past flings in order to save his daughter from romantic ruin.
12/17/2020
Movie
1:27:58
The Christmas Lottery
After their parents win the lottery during the Christmas season, three reunited sisters are forced to address unresolved disputes and put their family's wellbeing first.
12/13/2020
Movie
1:27:41
A Christmas Surprise
Tanya's holiday season is turned upside down when her daughter Brittney announces she's planning a Christmas wedding, and two domineering mothers clash before their kids' big day.
12/06/2020
Movie
1:28:44
Alieu The Dreamer
In a world where humans have not been able to dream for decades, a government scientist discovers a young father in the projects who's suddenly regained the ability, but she soon realizes there are powerful people who want to conceal her discovery.
10/23/2020
Movie
1:39:48
Foster Boy
Corporate lawyer Michael Trainer reluctantly agrees to take on a civil suit brought by Jamal Randolph against a privatized foster care company that Jamal claims knowingly allowed him to be sexually abused as a child.
09/25/2020
Movie
1:31:50
Bricked
After a manic episode, Trevor spends 30 days working on a psychiatrist's guest house in exchange for free counseling on how to cope with his bipolar disorder.
07/27/2020
Movie
1:34:24
Miss Juneteenth
A single working mother powers through several obstacles after she enters her headstrong teenage daughter in her Texas town's beauty pageant.
06/19/2020
Movie
1:42:07
Miss Virginia
Based on a true story, a single mother in Washington, D.C., fights for her son's right to a quality education when the public school system lets him down.
02/20/2020
Movie
1:25:56
Holiday Heist
A struggling family-owned jewelry store and its priceless diamonds are the target of a robbery that gets complicated when the owner's daughter steals the thief's heart.
11/19/2019
Movie
1:24:21
Back To The Goode Life
Banker and boss lady Francesca Goode has it all, until her assets are frozen for suspected crimes and she's forced to move back in with her family in her small hometown.
04/28/2019
Movie
1:17:33
We Belong Together
A college professor recovering from alcoholism tries to put his life and family back together, but he meets a seductive new student who quickly becomes obsessed with him.
07/28/2018
Movie
1:25:00
One Crazy Christmas
A successful, divorced attorney must juggle her family and guests during a hilarious Christmas dinner when her daughter surprisingly brings home a new fiancé...which with whom she had a one-night stand.
11/16/2018
