Nelly's Legal Team Says He's Planning A Lawsuit Against Rape Accuser

The St. Louis-based rapper was recently cleared of a sexual assault lawsuit that was filed against him. From outward appearances, the experience hit him hard and now he’s punching back.

Just a day after being cleared, Nelly’s legal team announced he intends to file a lawsuit.

“The formal close of the investigation into the false allegations made against Nelly is of course welcome - however expected,” Scott Rosenblum, Nelly's attorney, said in a statement. “We were confident, that what our investigation revealed from the outset of this allegation would ultimately be clear and Nelly would be vindicated. A thorough investigation did show Nelly was a victim of deceitful allegation devoid of credibility. Credible evidence did show this accuser to be deceptive. We have been in constant communication with the King County authorities and welcomed and appreciated the diligence in which the authorities proceeded. Leaving no stone unturned.

"Nelly recognizes the need for women who are victims of sexual assault of any kind to be heard and our existing systems changed […] However, this type of reckless false allegation cannot be tolerated as it is an affront to the real survivors of sexual assault," the statement continues. "Nelly has suffered very real damage to his reputation. He has incurred economic loss and painfully has watched his family suffer. As a result Nelly is planning to proceed with litigation as the first step in restoring his reputation."

Nelly was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Washington state in early October. The woman, who is still unidentified, told authorities the assault occurred on the rapper’s tour bus after one of his concerts. Nelly was later released without being charged.