Rest In Peace: Rapper MF DOOM Mourns The Loss Of His 14-Year-Old Son

Masked rapper and hip hop producer MF DOOM took to social media revealing some devastating news. The former Adult Swim star took to Instagram sadly announcing the tragic passing of his 14-year-old son Malachi Ezekiel Dumile.
Proudly referring to Malachi as the “greatest son on could ask for,” DOOM wrote, “SAFE JOURNEY AND MAY ALL OUR ANCESTORS GREET YOU WITH OPEN ARMS. ONE OF OUR GREATEST INSPIRATIONS. THANK YOU FOR ALLOWING US TO BE YOUR PARENTS. LOVE YOU MALI.”
MF DOOM, who hasn’t released a full solo album since 2009’s Born Like This, was slated to release 15 new songs in 15 weeks in a collaborative effort with Adult Swim. Unfortunately, The Missing Notebook Rhymes abruptly ended after the release of week seven’s “Notebook 06.”
We here at BET extend our sincerest condolences to MF DOOM and his family.
COMMENTS