Trina Claps Back At Khia With This Epic Meme

Khia reignited the flame to their longstanding feud after she made some shocking statements about Trina’s family in a video on social media. Shortly after the video went live, Trina responded with a simple, yet punchy meme to show exactly how she feels about Khia.

Khia and Trina are still going at it.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star posted a meme of herself laughing hysterically on Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “When you find out that h*e mad,” the text on the image read in reference to Khia’s diss video.

This isn’t the first time the two rappers went back and forth on social media. Earlier in Aug. 2017, Khia attacked the “Here We Go” artist, suggesting that she was exchanging sexual favors for “beats, clothes, shoes and a** shots.” At the time, Trina decided to engage a little more, calling the “My Neck, My Back” rapper a “bum a** b***h.”

Clearly, it doesn’t seem like these two will be hugging anytime soon, but let’s hope they can give the beef a rest in 2018.