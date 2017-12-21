Watch Cardi B Keep Calm While Two Women Fight Over Her

There's no question that Cardi B is one of the hottest female artists out right now. And these two middle-aged women proved that when they began fighting over the Bronx diva smack dab in the middle of New York City. Cardi was spotted leaving The Tonight Show on Wednesday (Dec. 20), when the incident went down, and it got ugly rather quickly.

The “No Limit” rapper was on her way to her car service when a mob of screaming fans approached her for an autograph. In the video, which was obtained by TMZ, two women were seen reaching for Cardi to sign their memorabilia. Unfortunately for them, she was only able to autograph one photo before hopping in her vehicle.