Watch Cardi B Keep Calm While Two Women Fight Over Her

There's no question that Cardi B is one of the hottest female artists out right now. And these two middle-aged women proved that when they began fighting over the Bronx diva smack dab in the middle of New York City. Cardi was spotted leaving The Tonight Show on Wednesday (Dec. 20), when the incident went down, and it got ugly rather quickly.
The “No Limit” rapper was on her way to her car service when a mob of screaming fans approached her for an autograph. In the video, which was obtained by TMZ, two women were seen reaching for Cardi to sign their memorabilia. Unfortunately for them, she was only able to autograph one photo before hopping in her vehicle.
That’s when things turned sour. The woman who wasn't able to get a signature quickly turned around and barked at the other lady for getting in her way. “Seriously,” she said, “you have to push me out of the way on my face? You need to back up.” The other woman then engaged, telling her to “go away.”
But it didn’t stop there. “You pushed me almost on my face. I almost fell,” the first woman yelled, moving closer. The video unfortunately ended before viewers got to see if the two women resolved their issues, but it didn’t look like that fight was going to end with a hug.
While we never want to see mothers fighting in the streets, we have to admit that if you’re going to fight, Cardi B is definitely worth the hassle. Check out the cat fight below.
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
