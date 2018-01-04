Quavo Posted This Romantic Photo Of Him And Nicki Minaj And Now We Know Why...

In her absence, one-third of the Migos clique, Quavo , is keeping the Barbz Army occupied with an affectionate Instagram post that’s sent her fans rushing over to Apple Music.

Queens raptress Nicki Minaj has been suspiciously quiet on social media since giving A$AP Ferg’s “Plain Jane” the Nicki effect, dropping a fire verse on the track and checking off another remix hit to add to the 2017 Barbie collection.

Huncho posted a flick of him and Nicki to his Instagram on Wednesday (January 3) with ‘70s romance vibes, as the two get flirty over burgers, fries and soda pop on a vintage first date. Nicki is blushing with affection in the video still from their “She For Keeps” visuals while Quavo endearingly cups one of her hands in his. The dining table car booth they’re seated in is a cool classic touch, too.

If you’ll recall, the two teased the video in August 2017 and posted up together in her Barbie-customized studio to tip fans off early that some heat was on the way. The record was previously rumored to be a single off Nicki’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, but it apparently arrives on the Quality Control collective project instead. It also makes the second Barbie and Huncho joint effort, following the “MotorSport” hit with the rest of the Migos squad and Bronx femcee Cardi B, so the buzz for the quietly released visual has lots of potential to maintain Nicki’s momentum as she preps for her own album.

Unfortunately, Barbz, “She For Keeps” hasn’t made its way to VEVO or YouTube channels... yet. But Apple Music subscribers can apparently tune in first via iTunes. In the meantime, see the Barbie-blushing picture that Quavo posted and a clip from Nicki’s verse in the visual below.