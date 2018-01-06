Travis Scott Breaks His Silence About Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner was reportedly disgruntled with the fact that the alleged father of her child, Travis Scott , wasn't as active in her pregnancy as she would like. Now, for the first time since the news broke of the reality star's yet-to-be confirmed pregnancy, the rapper is giving some insight into the situation — sort of.

In an interview with Billboard, the "Butterfly Effect" rapper shared some brief words on his relationship with Jenner. When asked about the persistent rumors about their relationship, he said, "I don't want to talk about that. They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing."

Furthermore, when asked if he spoke to his own father about the possibility of him becoming one, Scott interestingly told the publication, "Uh... for what?"

They also asked him if he's gotten any advice from Kylie's brother-in-law, Kanye West, about dating a fellow celebrity to which he responded, "Nah. I haven't seen him deal with that. I just stay to myself."

Since the rumors began swirling that Kylie and Travis were expecting, the two haven't been seen together much and the 20-year-old reality star has gone into hiding, taking what seems like an uncharacteristic social media sabbatical for months.