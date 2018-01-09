Here's The Demand Kanye West Sent In An Email To Kim Kardashian

Even still, the Yeezy supplier has had to blare his fashion police siren on his wife of almost three years, which she says happened recently via email.

On Sunday’s (January 7) Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Kim revealed that Kanye emailed her with his latest style directive: 86 the oversized sunglasses.

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” she said.

He provided a visual with his memos as well, sending several photos of the ‘90s era sunglass trend, where fashionistas of the time sported tiny glasses with small frames. Apparently, Kim honored her husband’s style decree, showing up to set donning the fashionable small-framed glasses that she said Kanye selected for her specifically.

Yeezy isn’t only one of Kim K’s most reliable fashion trustees, but a financial one as well. Recently, he purchased the 37-year-old $200,000 worth of high-end stocks from companies like Amazon, The Walt Disney Company and Adidas.

College dropout goals.