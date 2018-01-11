Lil Wayne’s Latest Legal Battle Is Straight Out Of A Maury Episode

While Lil Wayne has been known to generously plant his seed , it appears as though the rap vet may just need to phone in to Maury for his latest legal troubles.

As previously reported, back in October, a Louisiana woman named Keiotia Watson came forward to claim that the "A Milli" rapper is the father of her 15-year-old son. While the news of Wayne unknowingly having a fifth child is random at best, Watson didn't hesitate to be granted a court order naming Weezy as the boy’s legal father. She also asked the judge to award her with child support payments, and when Wayne failed to respond to the case filed against him, Watson filed for a default judgment and the judge in the case ordered Wayne to begin paying her $5,000 every month, beginning in January 2016.

The rap vet, however, is now contesting the court order and claiming that the boy is not his son. According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, Wayne claims he was never properly served with legal papers pertaining to Watson’s paternity case, which is why he failed to show up in court. The Carter V artist also claims the allegations Watson made in her original complaint against him aren’t true and don't definitively prove that he is the father of her son.

In light of the most recent developments in the case, Wayne is now calling for a court order of his own to demand a paternity test. He is also asking for the court to set aside child support payments until the results of the paternity test are finalized. The Young Money frontman has even gone as far as to sign a declaration that says he "did not engage in a sexual relationship with Keiotia Watson" back in June 2001 when Watson claims she hooked up with the rapper and got pregnant.

"I do not believe it is possible that I am the biological father of Dwayne Brown," Wayne said in his declaration. "I have never acknowledged Dwayne Brown as my son, nor was I ever made aware of his birth until I was served with the petition…I am the loving father of four children, all of whom I provided support for since birth. Up until now, I have never been involved in a child support case."

The judge in Wayne’s paternity case has called for a new hearing to take place in February. While Watson has been ordered to attend and will be asked to explain to the judge why the motion from Wayne should not be granted.

Now, someone please get Maury on the phone.