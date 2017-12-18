Lil Wayne's Kids Prove That They're Their Father's Children During This Performance

And though New Orleans’ treasured rap icon Lil Wayne didn’t quite pass down the bars to his children, it’s without a doubt that they got their ear for good music from their pops — even the little ones.

As the son or daughter of any gifted music industry star, you’re bound to obtain at least one golden nugget from the talent-rich gene pool.

Posted to Instagram from a Chris Brown performance, Reginae Carter, Dwayne Carter III and Neal Carter were captured jamming out to Breezy’s 2005 throwback “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” straight from the audience.

While Nae Nae rocks along smoothly to the song, Weezy’s Jr. is giving his vocal chords a good old charming try while crooning out the lyrics. Young Neal, on the other hand, apparently isn’t much of a singer, so he’s seen adorably pop-locking a few dance moves that probably belong up on stage with Breezy himself.

This wouldn’t be the first time the boys have showed off their skills, though. Last year, Dwayne Jr.’s mother Sarah Vivan captured them in their element right from the living room. Neal threw down some dance moves to the King of Pop, a.k.a. Michael Jackson, whose smooth dance floor habits he’d clearly been studying. It appears as though Dwayne Jr. has always been a Breezy fan, too, as he followed up his younger brother’s impromptu living room performance by busting out his own moves to Chris Brown’s breakout single of 2005, “Run It.”

Carter family strong!

See how Weezy’s kids hold it down with the hip-hop and R&B tunes below.