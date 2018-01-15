Jermaine Dupri Reveals His Relationship Status With Janet Jackson

But according to Jermaine’s conversation with Entertainment Tonight , the rumors are exactly that—just rumors—and he won’t let them overshadow his close friendship with Damita Jo.

Rumors of an old flame sparking back up between renowned hip-hop executive Jermaine Dupri and the newly-single industry and cultural icon Janet Jackson broke in September 2017 when sources reported that he had been offering her support amid her divorce from ex-husband Wissam Al Mana .

“I never knew us not to be friends. These stories are just all over the place,” he shared with ET. "I never knew us not to be friends. People keep making up these stories.”

According to the site, the dating buzz started after she was spotted with the 45-year-old at dinner in December. Reports that she was “cuddling” up next to him in VIP at a following event only made matters worse. However, Jermaine is settling the gossip once and for all, adding that he had only spoke with her once before she embarked on her current State of the World Tour. They’re relationship is so platonic that he’s even unsure of how motherhood is treating her these days, as they haven’t discussed it much.

And there you have it, folks. Now, enough with the fake news, please?

Listen to his full statement on his relationship with Janet and the So So Def owner’s plans for 2018 below.