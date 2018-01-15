Toni Braxton Released A Love Song With Birdman & The Internet Has Questions...

But, perhaps the Grammy award-winning singer's latest offering "Heart Away" may just provide more insight into their highly-publicized relationship.

Are they together? Aren't they? It's anyone's guess at this point whether or not Toni Braxton and Birdman are an item.

Over the weekend, the track surfaced online to the surprise of many and revealed just a tad bit more about their presumed relationship. Produced by by London On Da Track, the love ballad is ironically an interpolation of Cash Money artist Derez Deshon’s breakout single “Hardaway.”

“He took my heart away,” sings Toni over trap drums and and piano keys. “Bad man with good manner / Played me like I was a habit / Middle finger, he could have it / I used to dream of livin’ lavish / Now a girl’s a livin’ legend.”

Toni also makes it a point to mention that she's been “in L.A. with Stunna,” to which the music mogul offers a verse of his own. “Overseas and we high, steering wheel on the right side,” he raps. “Good girl with a bad guy, I took her heart, I won’t lie.”

While Stunna and Toni have previously collaborated on tracks like “Give It Back,” the pair have been fielding relationship rumors for nearly two years now. Despite a lack of confirmation of their blooming affair even Tamar Braxton believes that they’re married. “I think that’s my brother-in-law,” she told Wendy Williams last year. “I do. I think they eloped. I’m telling you, they is married.”

Take a listen to their newest effort, below.