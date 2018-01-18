Diddy Responds To 50 Cent: "You Know He Loves Me"

The Internet Is At War Over This Offset Lyric About 'Queers'
If you’ve been keeping up on the latest with 50 Cent, you’ve been seeing his endless thread of jabs towards Diddy. During an interview on The Breakfast Club and on social media, the rapper has suggested that Diddy is “fruity” due to a number of questionable statements that the Bad Boy exec has made in the media. 50’s disses have caused many fans to assume the two have serious beef with one another. But after Diddy stopped by The Breakfast Club on Jan. 18, he hinted that 50’s “fruity” comment and supposed feud is all fake news.
50 Cent initially revealed his doubts regarding Diddy’s sexuality after seeing a clip of an interaction between Puffy and Fabolous. In the clip, Diddy was interrogating Fab on why they’ve never partied together. In addition to that clip, 50 also stated that Diddy once invited him to go shopping. The Den of Thieves star thought that was a little weird, but Diddy didn’t seem to think anything of it. “I thought he needed some clothes. I’m a nice guy,” he chuckled.
Diddy admitted that he is “bad” at the pause game, which is a game that supposedly originated in Harlem, where people say “pause” every time something they say seems “gay.” Even so, he says 50 Cent’s fruity comment was not even coming from a place of malice; it was actually an act of love. “I don’t have no beef with Fif. He loves me,” Diddy said. Unfortunately, DJ Envy wasn’t too convinced. “Hold on, ya’ll can’t see that he loves me? You really think that’s hate,” Diddy questioned. “When you really break it down… You been out here a long time. You know he loves me!”
The Ciroc founder may not see any animosity between him and 50, but he still recognizes their differences. “We are not the same,” he declares. “We are not cut from the same cloth. I don’t even think about no man. If I’m thinking about a man, I’m thinking about uplifting.”
