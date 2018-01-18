Diddy Responds To 50 Cent: "You Know He Loves Me"

If you’ve been keeping up on the latest with 50 Cent, you’ve been seeing his endless thread of jabs towards Diddy. During an interview on The Breakfast Club and on social media, the rapper has suggested that Diddy is “fruity” due to a number of questionable statements that the Bad Boy exec has made in the media. 50’s disses have caused many fans to assume the two have serious beef with one another. But after Diddy stopped by The Breakfast Club on Jan. 18, he hinted that 50’s “fruity” comment and supposed feud is all fake news.

50 Cent initially revealed his doubts regarding Diddy’s sexuality after seeing a clip of an interaction between Puffy and Fabolous. In the clip, Diddy was interrogating Fab on why they’ve never partied together. In addition to that clip, 50 also stated that Diddy once invited him to go shopping. The Den of Thieves star thought that was a little weird, but Diddy didn’t seem to think anything of it. “I thought he needed some clothes. I’m a nice guy,” he chuckled.