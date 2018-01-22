Too Short Is Accused Of Sodomizing And Raping A Woman In Her LA Hotel Room

Drake Held Nothing Back With These Shots At Joe Budden And Jennifer Lopez
Oakland rapper Too Short has reportedly been accused of sodomizing and raping a woman in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The alleged filed a lawsuit against the rapper, detailing the alleged assault in her hotel room.
The alleged victim, identified as Teana Louis, claims she met the rapper in 2015. The two then developed a business relationship and recorded a song together in Apr. 2016. Louis alleges the first assault occurred in June 2017 in a hotel in Dowtown L.A. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the “Blow the Whitsle” artist allegedly threw Louis onto a hotel bed, where he held her down, undressed her and began performing oral sex on her. She claims this assault continued several more times in hotel rooms and recording studios. She claims she verbally said, “no, please, no,” but he continued to assault her.
In the lawsuit, Louis also indicated that he held her down and had vaginal sex with her, as well as “brutally sodomized” her, after which she was left bleeding.
This isn't the first time Too Short has been accused of rape. The rapper was previously under investigation for allegedly raping a woman at a Los Angeles residence in Mar. 2017. It's unclear whether any charges were officially brought against the rapper, however.
Too Short adamantly denies Louis’ allegations. He insists the sex was consensual and reportedly has “hundreds” of text messages that disprove her claims. Louis is reportedly suing for sexual battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, gender discrimination and false imprisonment.
This story is still developing.
