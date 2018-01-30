Watch Tupac's Rape Accuser Speak Out On Camera For The First Time Ever In 25 Years

With so much time having passed, Ayanna Jackson , the woman behind the allegations, has finally come forth in her first-ever camera interview to share her story of how events unfolded the night of the alleged rape.

The highly controversial sexual assault case that slammed late West Coast hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur behind bars on a 1 ½ to 4 ½ year sentence and depicted in his 2017 All Eyez On Me posthumous biopic still remains a contentious topic over two decades later.

Jackson sat down with VladTV for the exclusive interview, which is split into two parts. In part one, we learn basic details of the events that led Jackson and Pac together. She recalls that she was 18 or 19 years old when she met Pac at Nell’s nightclub in downtown Manhattan. It was her first time at that club, she said, and their exchange happened rather quickly.

“I was having some champagne, and he walked up behind me,” she recollected. “I had some jeans on that night and he placed his hands into the back pockets of my jeans.”

After she turned around and the two introduced themselves, she said they headed to the VIP section of the club to dance. Jackson had been a fan of Pac’s music prior to that night, she added, so she was already familiar with who he was. When they hit the dance floor, she explained that they had been dancing and kissing.

One of the pivotal points in the portrayal of this scene from the All Eyez On Me film, which Jackson says that she watched, arrived when she goes down on Pac to perform oral sex right there in the club. According to Jackson, however, that’s not exactly how things happened.

“As we were dancing, kissing — we were kissing — and he lowered my head,” she recalled. “I did not give fellatio that night on the dance floor, which everyone wants to know.”

Vlad mentions that in another interview, Jackson said that he moved her head down. She says she “maybe kissed it and came back up,” but not unknowingly, and it wasn’t a full blown fellatio session on the dance floor as the movie depicted. She wasn’t upset at this particular action either, she added.

Jackson cleared up other misinformation, such as who introduced her to Pac that night, which she said was an unnamed friend of hers. She said she never knew Nigel, the Black Mafia leader who took Pac under his wing, nor Trevor, another member of the gang who ran heavily in Pac’s circle. She admits that her memory is a little hazy, but from what she can recall, Tupac asked if she wanted to step off and hang out, which she agreed to. They left Nell’s, she said, and went back to his hotel.

After a night of talking, kissing, and sex, which she said happened two or three times, Jackson said she left the next morning after spending the night. He called a car for her, she left her number, and ended up calling him afterward — but not to leave “sexy voicemails,” as Vlad probed about. Jackson names his road manager, Charles Fuller, as the person who would later reconnect her with Pac after she said that he called on his behalf to see her again. From that point on, Jackson said they hung out multiple times in New York, going to dinners or just hanging around New York City.

However, she clarified, they never had sex any of those times that they met up. When Vlad asks how many times she can recall them linking, she says about two or three times. As for the details of the alleged assault, we’ll have to wait for part two of the interview, as the conversation wraps up right as Vlad asks her to walk him through the events of that night.

What we do know of the results from the alleged sexual assault is that Pac maintained his innocence against Jackson’s allegations. In a 1994 Arsenio Hall Show interview, he reiterated so, explaining that her accusations were hurtful. Pac also served only nine months of the sentence after posting a $1.4 million bail during a pending appeal, courtesy of Suge Knight.

See her explain the events leading up to the incident in the video below.