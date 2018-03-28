SMH: R. Kelly Is Now Being Accused Of 'Grooming' A 14-Year-Old Girl To Be His Sex Pet

A new BBC Three documentary is actually reigniting the flames on the disquieting accusations by way of more testimonies from his reported former girlfriend Kitti Jones , which involve a 14-year-old girl .

The dust from male R&B icon R. Kelly and his sex cult allegations may have settled some, but by no means has the smoke cleared.

BBC Three reports that Jones said she, too, was part of the Chocolate Factory artist’s “sex dungeon” and was forced into sex against her will in the documentary titled R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes.

Of the other women involved, Jones reportedly added that she believes some of them were underage. This was certainly the case for a 14-year-old girl who Jones also said Kelly was “training” as a “pet,” as he allegedly explained to her.

Jones shared no information on the name or location of the young girl. However, her sentiments were accompanied by others who shared a close relationship with the singer, such as Lovell Jones (who BBC Three describes as his close friend and collaborator) and James Lee (a studio engineer who had worked with him on several occasions). Lovell reportedly said that the women in the “camp” knew that Kelly often took to young girls, while Lee claimed that he’d often pick up women from random places like McDonalds.

As the allegations continue to stir and the public continues to snub Kelly, he’s still maintained silence (with the exception of a few occasions) on the heinous controversy.

R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes could possibly change that.