Bow Wow Just Turned Being The Laughingstock Of The Internet Into $1 Million

In fact, according to a recent reveal, Mr. Shad Moss is cashing out on a television show that will turn every joke, wisecrack and Twitter dragging session into big bucks.

Bow Wow is leveling up in 2018, and it’s all thanks to the naysayers behind the internet sensation #BowWowChallenge.

The former 106 & Park personality sat down with the Eminem-produced SiriusXM Shade 45 radio channel Streetz Is Watchin’ to talk his 2018 money moves. The interview comes after at least four fake-flexing, better known as #BowWowChallenge, accusations in 2018 and an old, but viral, video that surfaced of a rapper punching him to the ground backstage at a concert. Thus, hip-hop mixtape favorite and host DJ Drama couldn’t pass up the opportunity to ask him whether or not he ever clicks into his own hashtag.

After explaining that he actually wasn’t punched in the face and doesn’t check the internet after such major controversies with his name attached, Bow admitted that he checked the #BowWowChallenge hashtag that day. He isn’t fazed by it the way most people probably believe he is, especially considering that he’s about to cash out on $1 million for a silver screen venture inspired by the hashtag.

“I need them to continue to do it because I have a show coming,” he said. “It’s confirmed.”

He told Drama that he’d give him the scoop off-air, but explained how the private jet controversy that inspired the #BowWowChallenge in May 2017. Unbeknownst to those joining in on the hashtag, Bow had inadvertently tapped into an internet gold mine that would turn their fun-poking into profit.

“Crazy thing is the #BowWowChallenge TV show is REAL!” he said in his Instagram caption of a clip from the interview. “I start shooting next month. I turned a f**k up into a million dollars.”

Such positive news is a breath of fresh air after Bow recently shined a light on the state of his mental health and worried fans with his cryptic forthcoming album title. With new music on the way in 2018 and now another spot on the silver screen, we’re certain that his latest announcement is no #BowWowChallenge this time…or is it?

Congratulations, Bow!

See the full interview below and check for his #BowWowChallenge TV show announcement around the 25-minute mark.