Can You Spot Safaree's Armed Robber In This Photo Of Him And Nicki Minaj?

When Safaree revealed that he believes one of the people responsible for the armed robbery that took place earlier this week was close to him , where the Brooklyn rapper was held at gunpoint and robbed of over $180,000 worth of belongings, he unfortunately was right.

TMZ found the proof in an old photo of Safaree and his former Young Money raptress girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, on Thursday (April 5). According to the site, Shawn Harewood, one of the men arrested as a suspect in the robbery-turned-police chase, is pictured with the then-couple in a flick that was snapped at a club in Nicki’s Queens, New York, stomping grounds circa 2011 or 2012.

Aside from the “Hunnid” rapper being old friends with Harewood, TMZ adds, what makes the affiliation even more disappointing is that Safaree has reportedly known the suspect since he was 14 years old. The site adds that they haven’t been in contact since he and Nicki split over two years ago.

Harewood joins Jonathan Ricketts as the two suspects named and captured in the armed robbery that brought Safaree to tears on Power 105.1’s The Angie Martinez Show. Ricketts presumably has no ties to Safaree, and was reportedly on foot when police caught up with him and his accomplice.

Safaree has yet to comment on the update, but if this isn’t a glaring reminder to keep a keen eye on the company he keeps—in both the past, present and future—we don’t know what is.

See the photo, as posted by The Shade Room, from simpler times between Harewood and Safaree below.