T.I. Gave Safaree The Harshest Reality Check About His Armed Robbery

Despite laying out the impact and implications behind his tearful reaction to the situation, the self-crowned King of the South, T.I. , is still not moved, and his response is a mere reminder for the “Hunnid” rapper to suck it up.

Safaree has had enough of the wisecracking on his horrific armed robbery that happened earlier this week, and he let the Twitterverse know it on Wednesday (April 4).

Safaree explained in three lengthy tweets that, unlike some, he didn’t find anything funny about the ordeal after practically staring death in the face.

“Seeing your life flash b4 [your] eyes is a life changing experience,” he wrote. “Nothing funny about it. It’s probably only funny to ppl who don't have anything or never experienced it. My uncle was killed in a robbery so when thinking about my situation all I think about is him.”

He continued explaining that his emotional response had nothing to do with the items stolen or anything materialistic, but rather, the traumatizing and sudden realization that he might’ve ended up with a bullet in the back of his head. Thankfully, he said, they “made a beast out of [him]” after surviving the robbery.

He also had a word with those labeling him a snitch for reporting the robbery to police. The perpetrators were captured swiftly by New Jersey and New York policemen following the robbery, which Safaree informed was a result of “karma not snitching.”

Tip dropped in on Instagram with his five-word solution via The Shade Room’s coverage of Safaree’s response:

“Cold world…” he wrote. “Get a sweater.”

Anyone with a social media account knows the Hustle Gang leader has no cut cards when it comes to sharing his thoughts on the talk of hip-hop town, so his response doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Safaree, apparently, is no exception.

See Tip cut the “Hunnid” rapper a reality check after his statement on the armed robbery below.