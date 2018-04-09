Oops!: Someone Very Close To Cardi B Accidentally Revealed Her Baby's Gender

The loving words from her sister, Hennessy , via an Instagram post might have slipped some details out that Bardi left unanswered from her silver screen performance, however.

Bronx breakout rap star Cardi B unveiled her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live with a jaw-dropping reveal of her adorable baby bump and without uttering a single word.

Hennessy penned the now-amended message following the SNL performance with a cheerful photo of Cardi and her bulging belly. She praised her big sis for being like a second mother figure in her life and always remaining selfless: a duo of perfect motherhood traits.

“…and NOW that baby Cardi coming [it’s] like it’s coming true!” she said after reminiscing on her wish to have one day been older than Cardi so that she could’ve handed down the same sisterly love. “I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs! Your pregnancy is mines we pregnant can’t believe we’re having a baby! I’m passing my daughter crown down hehehehe…”

If you paid close enough attention to her words, you’ll have noticed that Hennessy specifically used the word “she” to describe the Almanzar and Cephus family’s new bundle of joy. Not to mention her handing down her “daughter crown,” also.

As aforementioned, Hennessy has since revised the caption to remove any clues or hints of gender. Cardi nor Offset has not yet confirmed any details, including the gender, of the pregnancy either.

So, we’ll just call it a Freudian slip…for now.

See what may or may not be an accidental gender reveal below.