Report: Joe Jackson Is On His 'Deathbed' After Being Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer

And according to family sources, he unfortunately doesn’t look to have much time left.

According to several reports, including TMZ , the Jackson family’s famed music manager patriarch, Joe Jackson, has been hospitalized amid his battle with terminal cancer.

TMZ reports that the father of musical legends Janet Jackson and the late-Michael Jackson had been struggling with the illness for a while and has finally reached its last, fatal stages. His wife and Jackson family matriarch, Katherine Jackson, has recently remained by his side during his hospital stay as other family members like children and grandchildren are en route to him.

However, according to Daily Mail, those reports are conflicting. The site reports that his family has actually been banned from seeing him in the facility up until recently, and the second eldest Jackson son, Jermaine Jackson, disclosed that there’s been tension between Joe’s “handlers” and his children.

“No one knew what was going on — we shouldn’t have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this,” he allegedly shared with Daily Mail. ““We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.”

He also shared that his father is “very frail” and “doesn’t have long,” one of the reasons he feels strongly about his family being there for Joe in his ailing condition. The drama apparently ceased following a family meeting with the 89-year-old’s manager, Charles Coupet, following his hospitalization. Daily Mail adds that the family was banned from seeing him four days after he was admitted, which led to heated arguments and desperate pleas to visit their father during that time.

“It's what any family would want, but some people around him think they know better... and they don't,” he reportedly told Daily Mail.

