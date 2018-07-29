The Game Rips Into NFL Player Dak Prescott For Saying He Would 'Never Protest' During The National Anthem

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Rapper The Game attends the "America's Next Top Model" 20th cycle gala celebration at SupperClub Los Angeles on August 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Looks like someone is in the sunken place.

Colin Kaepernick using his First Amendment right to kneel during the National Anthem, which was a peaceful protest against police brutality, sparked a national conversation. However, the NFL is attempting to take that right away and many players are against it. Not Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, he says he would never kneel during the National Anthem and rapper The Game gave him an IG lashing.

Prescott, 25, recently said, “I’d never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people."

He also added, "When you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away ... from that. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people." Well, imagine the lack of joy people have when the brothers, fathers or friends are being shot and killed by police. 

The Game was not here for this foolishness and wrote on IG, "COONgratulations @_4dak Might as well throw on that MAGA hat." See below:

COONgratulations @_4dak Might as well throw on that MAGA hat 🤡 [@kaepernick7] #FuckDonaldTrump

Well, looks like Dak Prescott is deep in the sunken place. Say hello to Stacey Dash for us, Dak. 

Written by Renee Samuel

