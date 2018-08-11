Kanye West Reacts To Backlash Over Jimmy Kimmel Interview About Trump

The show host asked ‘Ye why he was so critical of President George W. Bush, but doesn’t have the same energy for Donald Trump when his rhetoric and policies directly threaten the black community.

Now, Kanye is responding via Twitter and he’s claiming that he didn’t have the opportunity to give a proper answer. “On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue,” he tweeted. “I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question.”