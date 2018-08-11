Kanye West Reacts To Backlash Over Jimmy Kimmel Interview About Trump

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Kanye West received a lot of backlash after not directly answering a question posed to him by Jimmy Kimmel on his program.
The show host asked ‘Ye why he was so critical of President George W. Bush, but doesn’t have the same energy for Donald Trump when his rhetoric and policies directly threaten the black community.
Now, Kanye is responding via Twitter and he’s claiming that he didn’t have the opportunity to give a proper answer. “On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue,” he tweeted. “I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question.”
On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018
Yeezy then claims he just needed more time to come up with a proper answer and knew Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t a Trump fan. “The question was so important I took time to think,” he follow-up tweeted. “And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation.”
The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018
In the end though, it seems like Kanye West isn’t too pressed about it and appreciates the footwear Jimmy Kimmel wore to the interview. “I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys,” he tweeted. “That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love.”
I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018
Sometimes your sneaker game can say more than words. Glad to see these two are on strong terms again.
Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
