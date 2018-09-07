Mac Miller's Family Releases A Statement Following The Rapper's Untimely Death

As the world continues to mourn the tragic loss of rap sensation Mac Miller , those closest to the emcee have come forward with a statement.

Miller's family confirmed the Swimming rapper's tragic death in a statement to TMZ.

"Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers."

Miller, who's August 2018 album debuted at number three on the Billboard charts, reportedly died of an apparent drug overdose on Friday (September 7).

Per TMZ, one of the rapper's friends discovered his body and immediately called police officials. The "Programs" emcee was pronounced dead on the scene.