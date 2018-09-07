Mac Miller Passes Away At 26 From Reported Drug Overdose

We are devastated to report that Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has passed away from an apparent overdose on Friday (September 7), according to several sources, including TMZ .

The site reports that Mac, real name Malcom James McCormick, was found in his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene. Miller’s friend reportedly called 911, presumably upon discovering him.

Currently, there are no other details available on the passing at this time. As friends, family and all who held Mac close to their hearts take the time to mourn his untimely death, BET sends it sincerest condolences and prayers for peace to the McCormick family during this time.