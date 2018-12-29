Kanye West Was Shocked To Learn About This Connection Between Drake And His Wife, Kim Kardashian

'Ye is clearly on detective mode.

Published 1 week ago

And the Kanye West and Drake Twitter beef continues…

On his detective kick this morning (Dec. 29), ‘Ye reportedly revealed on his latest Twitter posts that Drake followed his wife, Kim Kardashian back in September and he’s just finding out. 

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” he shared in the first post, which has now been deleted.

ICMYI: Last week, Kanye went on a heated Twitter rant against Drake, even going as far as claiming he threated his family, which Kim backed up.

Kanye then went on to share why he decided to bring this fact up, before deleting the posts.

He later summed up his thoughts with a prayer for Drake’s happiness and sending love to everyone.

OVO has yet to respond publicly. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photos: Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, David Livingston/Getty Images)

