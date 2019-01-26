Chris Brown’s New Merch Seems To Openly Mock His Rape Accuser

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Chris Brown is heated and he has taken to sharing his anger in art as a T-shirt.
ICYMI: On Monday (Jan. 22), the “Loyal” rapper was detained by French police and accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman. News began to spread that the singer was detained but later released, but the investigation is still ongoing.
There have been several reports that the story of the young lady is not adding up on the alleged victims' side, which has ignited a fire in support of the “Undecided” singer. Many celebrities have spoken out on his behalf via social media.
Now, Chris Brown is expressing himself through art with his highly popular Black Pyramid clothing line after releasing his statement on social media claiming his innocence. The post for the T-shirts has “This B**ch Lyin” in a bold circle print with an image of the Eiffel Tower in the middle.
Check out the shirts below:
One shirt is a plain black tee with the saying written in bold white lettering, while the other is a printed picture of the Mona Lisa with the company's logo and the signature phrase pasted on it. Each sells for $38.
The 29-year-old crooner has reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman and is seeking criminal actions.
While Chris has the right to express his side of the story any way he wants, many are calling foul stating that it is insensitive to women who are victims of the horrendous crime.
One person in the comments stated, “His shirt is cute @chrisbrownofficial until someone’s wearing it after violating your daughter... I get it your tired of people taking aim at you, especially women... But you’re the father of a GIRL!! Until you do more to empower the women in this world... You’re simply cutting your nose to spite your face.”
What do you think of the shirts? Do you think that it is a perfect response or insensitive to victims of the crime?
(Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
