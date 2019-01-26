Chris Brown’s New Merch Seems To Openly Mock His Rape Accuser

Chris Brown is heated and he has taken to sharing his anger in art as a T-shirt.

ICYMI: On Monday (Jan. 22), the “Loyal” rapper was detained by French police and accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman. News began to spread that the singer was detained but later released, but the investigation is still ongoing.

There have been several reports that the story of the young lady is not adding up on the alleged victims' side, which has ignited a fire in support of the “Undecided” singer. Many celebrities have spoken out on his behalf via social media.

Now, Chris Brown is expressing himself through art with his highly popular Black Pyramid clothing line after releasing his statement on social media claiming his innocence. The post for the T-shirts has “This B**ch Lyin” in a bold circle print with an image of the Eiffel Tower in the middle.

