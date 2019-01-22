Breaking:Chris Brown Released With No Charge Following Rape Allegations

The crooner was detained in Paris because of the accusation.

Chris Brown is officially a free man.

The 29-year-old crooner was released from the custody of French authorities after a woman accused him of rape.

According to CNN, the singer and two unidentified members of his entourage were arrested on allegations of aggravated rape and drug violations.

The news site also reports that the crooner will not face any charges at the present time, but the investigation into the charges are still ongoing.

Brown, who was in Paris for Men's Fashion Week, was detained after a woman accused the singer and two entourage of drugging and raping her at a Paris hotel. One woman, who was allegedly present at the night of the incident, denied Chris Brown's involvement in the rape.

Once news of the accusation went viral, Brown took to social media elaborating on the claims. "HIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!"

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Manny Carabel/FilmMagic)

