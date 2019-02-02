Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Not Breaking Up If Their Pics on Instagram are Any Indication

Looks like the lovebirds are back on again. Just yesterday, music mogul, Birdman posted a picture of himself and his #1 lady, Toni Braxton, on his Instagram with the caption, “4Life @tonibraxton”. The almost married couple looked very boo’d up and happy to be in each other's arms.

ICYMI: On January 1st, the loving duo who were also engaged to be married in the new year, seemed to convey that they had separated when the “Long As I Live” singer went to her Instagram to post a beautiful pic with the caption, “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year”

At the same time that the sultry siren posted her flick, the head honcho of Cash Money Records, Birdman placed his cryptic message on Instastory in just two words, “It’s over...” which had fans of the once soon-to-be married couple shook.

But alas, hope was reinstalled when Birdman showed up at one of Toni’s concerts and the “Unbreak My Heart” singer seemed to melt in her Birdman’s arms as he held her in a long embrace.

Let’s hope that they are truly together for life and that we will hear wedding bells soon.

