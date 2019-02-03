Cardi B Says She ‘Sacrificed A Lot Of Money’ By Not Performing At The Super Bowl

Cardi B received some swift backlash when it was reported that she might be performing at the Super Bowl after tons of other artists said no due to the way the NFL treated Colin Kaepernick. The rapper is now speaking out about turning down the half time show.

According to the Assocated Press, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said, “My husband, he loves football. His kids play football. It’s really hard for him. ... He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something."

She continued, “You have to sacrifice that. I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”



Although Cardi isn't performing at the half time show she will reportedly be in a Super Bowl commerical and she performed with Meek Mill at a Super Bowl party in Atlanta last night.