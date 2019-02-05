21 Savage Believes These Lyrics Lead To His Arrest By ICE

Legal reps for the "A Lot" emcee seem to believe that the rapper's recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon may have made an enemy out of immigration officials.

Could a change in lyrics be the real reason 21 Savage was detained by ICE officials?

In a lengthy statement 21's reps announced their beliefs that ICE may have arrested 21 out of revenge.

"Many have speculated as to possible ulterior motives for his arrest and detention, including that he released music five days prior to his arrest by ICE, which included new lyrics condemning the behavior of immigration officials for their detention of their children at the border," the statement read.

The lyrics the statement referred to came when 21 hit the stage on The Tonight Show. While performing his J. Cole collab "A Lot," Savage added in a few new lyrics rapping, "Been through some things so I can't imagine my kids stuck at the border. Flint still need water. People was innocent, couldn't get lawyers."

Less than a week later, he was arrested and accused of being an, “unlawfully present United Kingdom national” who legally entered the United States in July 2005 on a visa. That visa though expired a year later.

21 Savage's co-manager Stone Mound Meezy, took to Twitter with an update on the rapper's condition. Per Meezy, 21 Savage is reportedly in lock down for 23 hours of the day with no television (or presumably any other forms of information) nor any other forms of communications besides 10 minute phone calls."

We’ll keep you updated on more information connected to this as it becomes available. In the meantime, check out the performance, 21 Savage's legal reps may have played a role in his arrest below: