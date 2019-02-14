50 Cent Burns A Gucci Shirt Amid Calls To Boycott The Brand Over Its Recent Blackface Sweater Controversy

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Singer 50 Cent ( Curtis James Jackson III ) performs during the party in Honour of John Travolta's receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

"I'm not supporting their brand anymore."

Published 2 days ago

The hip-hop community is coming together as a collective to boycott luxury fashion house Gucci. The famed brand faced backlash after the release of a sweater that featured red cartoon-inspired lips around a turtleneck cut out; many believed this to resemble minstrel-era blackface.

50 Cent is the latest rapper to join the charge in protesting the brand.

Fif took to Instagram revealing just how dedicated he is to the boycott. He shared of video footage of him setting a t-shirt from Gucci on fire with the caption, "I gotta get rid of all the Gucci I have at home. I'm not supporting their brand anymore."

50 Cent joins the likes of T.I., Soulja Boy, Spike Lee and Russell Simmons, who have all called the brand out for making such a racially offensive piece.

Gucci has since apologized and vowed to improve its cultural sensitivity training

Check out 50 Cent's Gucci protest below:

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

