Trina’s Social Media Post Amid Khloé And Tristan’s Cheating Drama Is Absolutely Priceless

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal has had social media on fire for days. Most recently, Kardashian was put on blast for herr response to Tristan’s alleged hook up and Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods’ interview on Red Table Talk.

To recap, she blamed Woods for breaking up her family and her relationship with Thompson. #TeamJordyn was quick to pull receipts from Khloe’s own past, including her relationship with French Montana, which allegedly began when he was dating former family friend Trina.

Did Khloe Kardashian start dating French Montana when he was still with Trina? And wasn't Khloe friends with Trina??? — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 1, 2019

@khloekardashian I have no sympathy for you! Keep the same energy you had when you took French Montana behind Trina's back. the same energy when you took Tristen aWay from his family on the way while his then pregnant fiancé Jordan was with him. Shut up and eat your karma up! — CarenaSmith (@SmithCarena215) March 1, 2019

You took Tristan from another woman while she was pregnant. Did you apologize to her. Hell, did you apologize to Trina.....TWICE?!!!! — Lilli Lamour (@LamourLilli) March 2, 2019

When commenters attempted to drag Trina into the middle of the mess, she kept it cute posting a series of Instagram pics with the caption, "Minding the business that pays me."

While Trina tried to steer clear of the mess, fans pulled up video footage from a 2014 interview the femcee had with The Breakfast Club. Over the course of the interview, Trina addressed rumors that found out that her former boyfriend, French Montana, was dating Kardashian, who she referred to as "the other one," along with the rest of the public.

