Trina’s Social Media Post Amid Khloé And Tristan’s Cheating Drama Is Absolutely Priceless

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Rapper Trina is seen leaving the Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

The femcee famously dated French Montana immediately before the reality star.

Published 7 hours ago

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal has had social media on fire for days. Most recently, Kardashian was put on blast for herr response to Tristan’s alleged hook up and Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods’ interview on Red Table Talk.

To recap, she blamed Woods for breaking up her family and her relationship with Thompson. #TeamJordyn was quick to pull receipts from Khloe’s own past, including her relationship with French Montana, which allegedly began when he was dating former family friend Trina.

When commenters attempted to drag Trina into the middle of the mess, she kept it cute posting a series of Instagram pics with the caption, "Minding the business that pays me."

Minding the business that pays me ❣️

While Trina tried to steer clear of the mess, fans pulled up video footage from a 2014 interview the femcee had with The Breakfast Club. Over the course of the interview, Trina addressed rumors that found out that her former boyfriend, French Montana, was dating Kardashian, who she referred to as "the other one," along with the rest of the public. 

Written by BET Staff

