Diddy Posts A Confession On Social Media About How He ‘Played Himself’ Over His Relationship With Kim Porter

It seems like Kim Porter’s passing is still having a major impact on her ex and father of her children.
Diddy, who was visibly distraught at Porter’s funeral last October, is giving hints that he would have approached things between him and her even when she was still alive.
On Instagram, the Bad Boy CEO posted a throwback pic of him and Porter and a broken heart emoji as the caption. If that wasn’t enough a commenter wrote, “When she was alive you didn’t wanna marry her. Confused negro. GTFOH.”
In response, Diddy surprisingly agreed. “I know. Played myself smh,” he wrote.
At Kim Porter’s funeral Sean Combs reflected on the woman he loved, and while we don’t exactly know what was said, we do know Porter was laid to rest in a beautiful golden casket.
As a part of the procession, Diddy and the rest of the attendees walked out to Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.” Photos from the funeral show just how distraught Diddy was though. While at Cascades Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia, Diddy was pictured mourning by sitting by the gravestone of Kim’s mother Sarah Lee Porter, who passed away in 2014.
Another photo shows Puff sitting next to Kim Porter’s grave ahead of its burial and deep in thought. 1,200 to 1,500 mourners were in at the procession. Among those mournering were Kimora Lee Simmons, Mary J. Blige, Dallas Austin, Yolanda Adams, Faith Evans, and Winnie Harlow, among others.
Photo: Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
