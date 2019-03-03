Diddy Posts A Confession On Social Media About How He ‘Played Himself’ Over His Relationship With Kim Porter

It seems like Kim Porter’s passing is still having a major impact on her ex and father of her children.

Diddy, who was visibly distraught at Porter’s funeral last October, is giving hints that he would have approached things between him and her even when she was still alive.

On Instagram, the Bad Boy CEO posted a throwback pic of him and Porter and a broken heart emoji as the caption. If that wasn’t enough a commenter wrote, “When she was alive you didn’t wanna marry her. Confused negro. GTFOH.”

In response, Diddy surprisingly agreed. “I know. Played myself smh,” he wrote.