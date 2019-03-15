R. Kelly’s Girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, Makes A Shocking Admission About How Their Relationship Started

According to The Blast, Kelly’s girlfriend revealed that she met the singer in 2015 in Oklahoma where she was offered the chance to perform for Kelly during a private meeting.

During that meeting Savage was allegedly assaulted by Kelly, and the details of the incident were reportedly told to the authorities.

Sources close to the ongoing federal investigation into R. Kelly tell the website Savage was flown out to Tulsa for a meeting with the disgraced singer four years ago.

Cheryl Mack, an ex-employee of Kelly’s, reportedly arranged the flight for Savage on RK’s dime. Once in Oklahoma, Joycelyn met with Kelly in a hotel room and sang for him. She was then allegedly told to disrobe down to her underwear and walk around the room for Kelly, who eventually made a move on her.

Savage, according to The Blast, later confided in at least two friends, including her voice coach, that R. Kelly forced her onto the bed and sexually assaulted her, but she didn’t want to inform authorities about the situation.

When the vocal coach and her son went to Savage’s family about the attack, Savage reportedly elected to remain with R. Kelly rather than return home to her family.