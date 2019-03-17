Young M.A. Says She'll Pull Up On Kodak Black After He Mentions Her In NSFW Lyrics

Recently, Kodak Black released a song that had quite a few eye-opening bars, but one certainly took the cake.

On the Florida rapper’s track “Pimpin’ Ain’t Eazy,” he raps, “I don’t even see the confusion, I’m f******g Young M.A. as long as she got a coochie.” Now, Young M.A. is responding via her Instagram Story.

While riding in a car, the Brooklyn rapper called out people who are trying to provoke conflict between her and Kodak but also acknowledged that something isn’t right with him mentally. “Obviously, the n****’s weird bro,” she said. “Obviously he’s on some s**t bro. Come on, that s**t is weird.”

Ironically, Young M.A. and Kodak Black have a show together in Arizona coming up. M.A. acknowledge the forthcoming event and said she’d pull up on Kodak, hopefully to squash any misunderstandings.

See Young M.A.’s most recent comments about Kodak Black below.