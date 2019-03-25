Congrats! Kehlani Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

The singer welcomed her daughter in an unexpected place.

Congrats are in order for R&B songstress Kehlani and guitarist Javie Young-White. The 23-year-old songbird announced the arrival of their daughter, who she named Adeya Nomi, on Monday.

"This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The While We Wait singer shared details about her labor and delivery. "Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done,” she added. “Thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside."

She revealed news of her pregnancy in a nature-themed maternity shoot in October. "If you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since I was very young,” she wrote. “When asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big, healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus.”

She has let fans keep up with her pregnancy on social media. In January, Kehlani shared adorable pics from her baby shower.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

