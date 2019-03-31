Nick Cannon Calls On Fans Of R. Kelly And The Public To 'Take Responsibility' For His 'Inhumane' Behavior

Nick Cannon is opening up about his former working relationship with R. Kelly.

During an interview with VladTV, the actor and rapper revealed how he felt after watching the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly and what it was like to be in the disgraced singer’s Chicago studio. Cannon says that the studio was set up in a way that collaborators who would be cordoned off from others who could potentially be held against their will.

"When you go to his studio, you don’t see anybody else," he explained. "If I would have seen some little girls in the studio, I would have been like, 'I’m out.'"

Cannon then claimed Kelly would leave a studio session for long periods of time only to return hours later with little explanation. He also says that while he never saw the women who were allegedly held against their will, he does believe R. Kelly’s actions should’ve been condemned back when his most destructive behavior was happening.

"As fans, as the public, as the people close around him, we got to take responsibility for letting this man that was super talented operate in a way that was just inhumane," he says. "Even in the documentary, the stuff that they show from the tape, like him standing over a 14-year-old girl and urinating on her—Dave Chappelle was making jokes about that. As a father with a daughter now, there’s nothing funny about a grown man urinating on a little girl."

Also during the interview, Nick Cannon commented on the two women who came forward in defense of R. Kelly, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage and 21-year-old Azriel Clary, and says they’re trying too hard to be more mature than they are.

"Even the girls in the Gayle King interview, they’re 21 and have been with him for however long, you can tell by the way they carried themselves, they were trying to be mature," he says. "But I was like ‘these are little girls.’ They reminded me of little girls trying to act grown."