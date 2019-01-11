Nick Cannon Posts Emotional Essay Blasting The Music Industry After ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

He offers his support to Black women.

Nick Cannon is the latest celebrity to speak out after expressing inspiration from the viral sensation that is the recently aired Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly.

In his assessment, he said that it prompted him to speak up on the mistreatment of women in the music industry and the preventable dangers that can arise when one chooses to turn a blind eye.

Cannon took to Twitter to say that he was inspired to speak on the issue after viewing the six-part docu-series that deeply dissected Kelly's alleged sexually abusive dominion over a slew of Black girls and women.

"The entire industry was established and built by evil and predatorily [sic] spirits and male chauvinistic behavior," the Wild N' Out creator wrote. "And since the recent media outrage pertaining to @RKELLY I have realized that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and disrespect for our QUEENS."

In the lengthy caption, which was posted in support of a video of his 2003 collaboration with Kelly, titled "Gigolo," Cannon admitted to being a part of the problem as he agreed to work with Kelly despite knowing of his documented and heavily discussed past.

"It is no secret how men have misused their power to manipulate young emerging pop stars to seasoned Hollywood actresses and everyone in between," he added. "I have personally witnessed it and will no longer be silent about it. It's not dry snitching, it's a paradigm shift. I'm not judging ANY man for his past or his private actions because I too am a guilty sinner of the blatant disrespect even in some of the statements in the song above."

He then went on to list other publicly recognized sexual predators including the likes of Les Moonves, Harvey Weinstein, Elvis and others who once held heavy weight in the entertainment industry. He ended his sentiments by stressing that "we have to deal with this sickness head on."

Read his full statement, below:

#TBT After much self reflection and meditation, I have to be one of the first to admit that in my past I’ve DEFINITELY turned a blind eye to a lot of darkness in this industry. Let’s stop beating around the bush and call it what it is. This entire industry was established and built by evil and predatorily spirits and male chauvinistic behavior. And since the recent media outrage pertaining to @RKELLY I have realized that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and disrespect for our QUEENS. For far too long we have treated women like second class citizens, when in actuality they are the source, our core, and the Superior beings. But our insecurities, Egos, and lack of love has tried to prove otherwise. Therefore we have SEVERAL cases where we allow entertainers, executives, and every day individuals abuse and mistreat our life bearers and beautiful equals. It is no secret how men have misused their power to manipulate young emerging pop stars to seasoned hollywood actresses and everyone in between. I have personally witnessed it and will no longer be silent about it. It’s not dry snitching, it’s a paradigm shift. I’m not judging ANY man for his past or his private actions because I too am a guilty sinner of the blatant disrespect even in some of the statements in the song above. But From Individuals like Les Moonves, Harvey Weinstein, ‪Steven Tyler‬, R. Kelly, Elvis and others, I must say we have to deal with this sickness head on. The real leaders and Bosses must step up and be MEN! And I will be one of the first to say on behalf of all men, I am Sorry. Please consider an advocate, ally and student that needs guidance in an industry that was designed to take advantage of women. Let’s change it ALL immediately. And call it all to the table for our ignorance, wrong doings and disrespect. I apologize my Queens.

Cannon joins the likes of Columbus Short, Ne-Yo, Tank, Omarion and a slew of others who have publicly spoken out against R. Kelly.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photos from left: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Prince Williams/WireImage)

