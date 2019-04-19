T.I.'s Daughter Issues A PSA To 'Grown Men' Ahead Of Her 18th Birthday

Deyjah Harris is definitely her daddy's daughter when it comes to fearlessly speaking up and speaking out.

Rapper T.I.'s daughter took to her social media to issue a quick PSA about her upcoming birthday. The 17-year-old, who fittingly goes by the handle "Princess of the South," doesn't turn 18 for another two months, but that didn't stop her from attempting to ward off would-be suitors with a warning about approaching her.

"I just wanna quickly say that just because I'm turning 18 in june, that doesn't mean: 1. that ya'll will even get the chance [lmaoooooooo] 2. More importantly, that still don't make it right for you grown ass men to try and get at me.. eighteen. I will still be a TEENAGER!!!," Deyah eloquently and explicitly pointed out.

The high school senior then proposed for older men to consider their own daughters and family members when thinking about approaching someone her age:

"If you're not ok with someone your age tryna get with your daughter, sister, niece, etc., then don't think it's ok with me. That's it and that's all!!!