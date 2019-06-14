How Roc Nation Singer Nicole Bus Got Discovered From Instagram

During a sit down with hosts Marc Lamont HIll, Gia Peppers and Jameer Pond, the singer, who was discovered on social media, detailed how the initial meeting with the music label came about.

Recently singer Nicole Bus sat down with BET's Black Coffee to discuss the success of her debut single, "You," as well as being acquired by Jay-Z 's Roc Nation label. The song, which samples Wu-Tang 's iconic 1993 track "C.R.E.A.M," is a flawless mashup of modern lyricism, with a twist of 90's nostalgia on the production, and has earned Bus a number one spot on Billboard's Adult R&B Charts.

The power of speaking things into existence is real- and Nicole Bus ' Roc Nation deal proves just that.

"Five years ago, I met this producer, Needles, in Atlanta, and we started this partnership. We're like, 'Okay, we want to work together to create music.' We wanted to create something... like when you heard Lauryn Hill for the first time. Something like that feeling. That real music that hits you inside. So we had this agreement like, 'Ok, let's make beautiful music,'" the singer started off.

Nicole then recalled a detailed conversation she once had with the producer, in regards to her career goals and aspirations.

"I remember five years ago, we were standing at a traffic light, and [Needles] was like, 'What else do you want to do?' And I said, 'Well, I will be signed by Roc Nation.' So I said that, and I remember him looking at me like, 'Ok, I guess.'

Nicole stated that Needles would sometimes upload clips of him and the singer performing and making music in the studio, which lead to a Roc Nation representative reaching out to them.

"Four years later, the A&R reached out to [Needles'] Instagram... and in that 24 hour window, the A&R reached out like, 'I don't know who this lady is, but is she willing to come to a Roc Nation showcase?'" Nicole recalled. "That's God all over it."

When asked about how quickly her career took off, between being discovered on Instagram, to her official Roc Nation signing day, the Half-Dutch, half-Curaçaose singer, who grew up in the Netherlands, humbly replied:

"Of course, with every contractual season and situation, it always takes time. It definitely takes time, but thank God I'm sitting here with you guys right now, so obviously it worked [out]!

"It's a beautiful thing to envision and be a part of Roc Nation, and envision to come to the other side of the sea, and be here in America. It's always been a dream."

