Irv Gotti On Betraying J.Lo While Abusing Drugs

"I've had a ton of misses. What people don't see is the misses. I've got a Goddaughter Rickey, she's in the business, and she's always like, 'You doing it Uncle, you doing it!' I said, 'Rickey because you don't see the thousand no's. You just see the one yes.' But I don't wear the no's because I'ma run through that," Gotti confessed. "I have made some mistakes, I have definitely failed a million times."

While on the topic of career mistakes, Irv admitted he's had quite a few misses.

While there, the famed hip hop producer sat down with hosts Marc Lamont Hill, Gia Peppers and Jameer Pond , to discuss everything from his history in the industry, to some never-before heard "tales" of his own.

On Tuesday (July 2), Murder Inc. CEO and Tales show-runner Irv Gott i was the latest guest to stop by BET's Black Coffee .

When host Hill asked the producer and director to list his biggest regret, Gotti revealed a candid story about his fallout with former friend, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.

"J.Lo. I talked crazy about her in an Elle magazine interview, when she asked me to give them quotes, because she was on the cover. This was around the time of [her singles], 'I'm Real' and 'Ain't It Funny.'

I was high. I was probably on like, three ecstasy pills, which was the daily. That was like [my] breakfast. For three years I was high. All of those great records though we made, high as a motherf*****r. Not saying to do that children, that's just me."

Irv then detailed how a heated exchange with music executive Tommy Mottola rolled into his phone conversation with Elle magazine, in which Irv admitted that his emotions towards Mottola carried over into his discussion about J.Lo.

"I got into an argument with Tommy Mottola about 'Ain't It Funny,' and [rapper] Cadillac Ty and him not servicing the record with Ty on it. So I'm going in on Tommy, and Tommy said some f***ed up s**t, so I'm on 10.

So I hang the phone up, and literally within two minutes, I'm on 10 and I'm high, which is not a good mixture. So the phone rings and it's Elle magazine, and they say, 'We want to get some quotes, with you and J.Lo,' and I said some wild sh*t. She didn't deserve that."

When asked what exactly Irv said to trigger the demise of his and Lopez's friendship, Irv said, "They asked if 'I'm Real,' was about Diddy, and J.Lo told them it wasn't, but I was like, "Yes it is!" And I called her the B-word like an idiot. I was like, "That b**h is lying!"

When host Peppers asked Irv if he's done anything to attempt to mend the estranged relationship, he humbly detailed his efforts to fix the friendship throughout the course of the years.

"I sent her flowers and roses. I apologized and I will continue to apologize for the rest of my life, and I will say, 'I'm a f****ing idiot.' But if she never trusts me again, I can't blame her. I'm an idiot. Like that one, that's my biggest regret."